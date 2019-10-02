|
June Grace Geminder (nee Tarry)
June 4, 1938 - September 27, 2019. Loving wife of Charles Richard Geminder (deceased). Loving mother of Suzanne Patterson (Scott), Judith Wallace (Jon), Michael Wallace (Shawn). June was so very proud of her 5 grandchildren: Neil, Hannah, Dylan, Drew and Jack. June was also a "bonus " mother to Don Geminder (deceased), David Geminder (Joyce), Chuck Geminder (Tanya) and a "bonus" grandmother to Christina, Billy, Brandi and Alyssa.
June was born in Warsash, England and was very proud of her British heritage. She leaves behind the beloved Adnitt family as well as her lifelong friend Maureen Hunt. June had an accomplished career as an office manager for the Northwestern Memorial Hospital medical team of Gregor, Holstein and Sullivan in downtown Chicago and in her retirement enjoyed a part-time position managing the gallery and office at the Tall Grass Arts Association in Park Forest. June lived her life with grace and style and was truly a beautiful person inside and out. Her favorite thing to do was spend time with loved ones and the years of love and laughter will live in our hearts forever.
Interment will be private on Wed Oct 2 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. A celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to St Jude Children's Hospital will be appreciated in her honor.
Arrangements were entrusted to Monee Funeral Home 5450 Wilson St. (at Governors Hwy.), Monee, IL. 60449. Info: (708) 534-0016.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 2, 2019