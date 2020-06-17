Margaret M. Darrah, age 85, passed away peaceful surrounded by her family on June 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John; Loving mother of Debbie, Diane, John and Mari Kay (John) Reeves; Proud grandma of Tim, Megan (Bryan), John (Jeanette), Taylor, Matthew, Beverly, Quin and Kyle; Cherished great-grandma of Gertie and Charlotte; Devoted daughter of the late Timothy and Mary "Babe" Mahoney; Fond sister of Eileen (late John) Clifford, Rosie Borocki, Katie (John) Morton and the late Barbara (late Ronnie) Polk and the late Sheila Mahoney. Also loved by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet on Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Damian Church, 5250 155th St. Oak Forest, IL 60452 for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guest book and leave a condolence message at www.bradygill.com In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Brady-Gill Funeral Home.Info (708) 614-9900
Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 17, 2020.