Susan C. Ewers, of Allons, TN passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. She was 71 years old. Susan is survived by her husband, Gifford Ewers of Allons TN; her children, Charlene (Jeff) Reddick of Pewaukee, WI and Randy (Stephanie) Ewers of Cumming, GA; her 4 grandchildren, Amanda, Adam and Aaron Ewers and Daniella Reddick; her siblings, Kathleen (Richard) Michael, Evelyn (Joseph) Sinibaldi, Steven (Julie) Carr, and Robert Carr; and her nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Patricia Carr of Palos Park, IL; and her brother, Christopher Carr of Chicago, IL. Sue was born on Columbus Day, October 12, 1947 in Detroit, MI. Her family later relocated to Palos Park, IL where she spent her childhood. She attended Ferris State University in Big Rapids, MI and Augustana Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago, IL where she earned her Registered Nursing degree. As a proud operating room RN, Sue worked at Palomar Hospital in CA, Christ Hospital in IL, and Palos Community Hospital in IL. After moving to Tennessee, she worked as a Quality Assurance RN at the Overton County Nursing Home in Livingston, TN. She was also a co-owner and operator of Deep Valley Campground and Trout Farm prior to retirement. Sue had a strong passion for genealogy, numismatics, raising goats and her country home. She was a member of the DAR, a Life Member of the VFW Auxiliary, and a Life Member of the NRA. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Baxter, TN. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to or to the Paralyzed Veterans of America. Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary