Gladys V. Todacheene



Gladys V. Todacheene obituary Gladys Vera Todacheene, 75, of Shiprock started her journey to Heaven on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She was born August 1, 1945 in Shiprock. She will be laid to rest on Monday, November 30 at 11 am at the family cemetery in Oak Springs, AZ. A funeral service and reception are not scheduled due to the COVID19 pandemic. Gladys lived a life full of faith, love, and compassion. She worked for the school district for over 20 years, enjoyed singing in the church choir, visiting with friends, and traveling to see family. She leaves behind her children Kimberlie, Wallace, Amber, Colin and Gary; 17 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.



Gladys was preceded in death by her parents Vera T. Begay and Hosteen Setah Begay; sisters Alice Begay, Mabel Smith, Leah Trujillo, Kathryn Harvey, Fannie Yazzie; brothers Cato Begay, Ambrose Begay, and Kee Yazzie and grandson Keion Dee. Gladys is in the care of Desert View Funeral Home, North U.S. Highway 491 in Shiprock, 505-368-4607.









