Robert Howell Sandoval



Los Angeles, CA - Robert Howell Sandoval, 63, passed from this life on July 25, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Rayann Soliz-Albright, sons Kainan Sandoval and Robert Matthew Sandoval-Valencia; grandchildren Robbie-Rex Soliz, Kaleb Soliz, ReaganRose Albright, Dean Albright, Kailee Sandoval, Catelyn Sandoval; his mother Victoria Chase Sandoval, sister Katherine Sandoval, brothers Daniel Sandoval and Willard Sandoval. Robert is preceded in death by his father Franklin Sandoval, Sr., brothers Franklin Sandoval, Jr., Ronald Sandoval, Maurice Sandoval & sister Debra Sandoval. Robert's occupation included Production Lead Technician, Sr. and Engineering Technician for Aerospace, Military, Commercial & Medical firms, Journalism, Web Design & Professional Photography. He will be laid to rest in a graveside service in his hometown of Farmington, NM on Friday, August 21st at Memory Gardens.









