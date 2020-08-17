1/1
Robert Howell Sandoval
Robert Howell Sandoval

Los Angeles, CA - Robert Howell Sandoval, 63, passed from this life on July 25, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Rayann Soliz-Albright, sons Kainan Sandoval and Robert Matthew Sandoval-Valencia; grandchildren Robbie-Rex Soliz, Kaleb Soliz, ReaganRose Albright, Dean Albright, Kailee Sandoval, Catelyn Sandoval; his mother Victoria Chase Sandoval, sister Katherine Sandoval, brothers Daniel Sandoval and Willard Sandoval. Robert is preceded in death by his father Franklin Sandoval, Sr., brothers Franklin Sandoval, Jr., Ronald Sandoval, Maurice Sandoval & sister Debra Sandoval. Robert's occupation included Production Lead Technician, Sr. and Engineering Technician for Aerospace, Military, Commercial & Medical firms, Journalism, Web Design & Professional Photography. He will be laid to rest in a graveside service in his hometown of Farmington, NM on Friday, August 21st at Memory Gardens.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 17, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Mike Sandoval
Family
August 17, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to my brothers Daniel and Willie, sister Kathy, and mom Vickie. I share in your grief and warm memories of Bobby, Sonny and Ronnie as we all grew up together...my prayers and love will always be with you, the Sandoval family.
Nora Yazzie
Family
August 17, 2020
"Today is full of memories of a brother laid to rest
and every single one of them is filled with happiness
For you were someone special, always such a joy to know
and there was so much pain when it was time to let you go
That's why this special message is sent to heaven above
for the angels to take care of you and give you all my love"

~Rest in peace brother, your sister Kathy
Katherine Sandoval
Sister
