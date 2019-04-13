Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Becky W. Winslow. View Sign

Becky W. Winslow



ELIZABETH CITY - Becky Winslow, of 3890 Waterside Drive, Elizabeth City, NC died Thursday morning, April 11th, peacefully in her sleep. Born in Northampton County, she was the daughter of Jesse and Annie Carver White. She was retired from the Elizabeth City/Pasquotank Public Schools. She lived her life to the fullest with much love and laughter in all she did. But most of all was her love for her family. She was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend and will be sorely missed by all. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal.



She is survived by son, Gary Winslow and wife Sharon Winslow, and daughter- in- law, Brenda Winslow of Elizabeth City; grandchildren, Dustin Winslow and wife Melanie, Kelly Ward and husband Elmer, Delanie Winslow and boyfriend JB; great-granddaughters Cayden and Glynleigh Winslow; and a very special boy in her life, Richie. She was predeceased by her father, Jesse White, mother, Annie White, brother, Eugene White, sister, Jean White, husbands Allen Winslow and Billy Maurice, son, Bobby Winslow, and grandson Christopher Winslow.



The family will receive friends at 103 Noble Court in Elizabeth City. Funeral services will be held Monday April 15th at 11 am at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Reverend Dale Forbes officiating. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Winslow family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



405 E CHURCH

Elizabeth City , NC 27909

