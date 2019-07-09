Renee Babcock Hahne
ELIZABETH CITY - Renee Babcock Hahne, 89, of Elizabeth City, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation.
Mrs. Hahne was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 5, 1930, and was the daughter of the late John Henry Babcock and Elsie Mae Chambers Badcock Petite. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, John J. Petite; a son, Danny Flynn; a step-son, Billy Hahne; and by a brother, Jacky Petite.
Surviving are her husband of 60 years, William Callan Hahne; three children, Debbie Flynn of Bedford, VA, Kevin Hahne and wife, Susan, of Virginia Beach, VA, and Terry Cowell and husband, Jerry, of Elizabeth City; a step-daughter, Diane Swanner and husband, Arthur, of Edenton; a brother, Billy Petite of Riverdale, CA; seven grandchildren, Jason, Bridgette, Amber, Kevin II, Brandie, Dustin, and Hayley; a step-granddaughter, Jennifer; and 21 great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a church of one's choice.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
