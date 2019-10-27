Roosevelt "Rosey" Taylor
ELIZABETH CITY - Mr. Roosevelt "Rosey" Taylor (77) of Asbury Park passed away on October 19, 2019. He was born in Elizabeth City, NC. Roosevelt was a proud graduate of P.W. Moore Jr./Sr. High School in Elizabeth City, NC and studied at North Carolina A & T Univ. Rosey was honorably discharged from US Army with service in both Vietnam and Korean theaters. He also served as a Peace Corp. Volunteer teaching physical education on the island of Jamaica. Roosevelt retired in 2012 from a long career in operations and logistics with Federal Express. He was a dedicated lifelong coach and mentor for teenagers and young adults; he served as an assistant coach for Ocean-Asbury Pop Warner football and Head Coach and Director of Asbury Park Pop Warner Football in the 1980's; he coached boys basketball for Holy Innocents Grammar School; served as an Assistant Men's Basketball Coach at Trenton State College; served as boys Freshman and Junior Varsity Basketball coach at St. Rose High School (Belmar). He founded the Seaview Jeep AAU boys' basketball program and has 15 years of experience coaching for Eastern Invitational Basketball Camp and the Hoop Group. Rosey is survived by his wife of 52 years Audrey; two sons Claude (Laura) and Brian (Kerri), Roger (stepson), three grandchildren TC, Isaiah, and Bridget, sister Carolyn Osbourn (Bill) and Aunts Bessie Hughes and Stella Burrus.
Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 27, 2019