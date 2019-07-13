Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Brooks Price. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruby Brooks Price



ELIZABETH CITY - Ruby Brooks Price, 93, life-long resident of Elizabeth City, NC, and more recently of Cary, NC, passed from her earthly home, and was welcomed into her heavenly home on June 28, 2019, by family and friends who have gone before her.



She was born on January 17, 1926, to the late William Edgar and Laura Belle Brooks. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. During her lifetime she established Kiddie Land Day Care Center, the first state licensed child day care program in the Elizabeth City area, during a time in which few women became successful business owners. Affectionately known as "Miss Ruby", she touched the lives of many children in a positive way as the owner/director of the day care center for twenty years. In her personal life as well as professional life, she exemplified the phenomenal work ethic that was common to those that came of age during the Great Depression, which she purposely passed on to future generations both in her family and at her daycare. She taught the values of honesty, integrity, humility, compassion, and service to others. She believed in "leading by example". She was an active member of Cann Memorial Presbyterian Church for sixty years, involved in many service areas over the years. She was also a Welcome Wagon hostess, a member of Riverwind Health and Racquet Club, participated in Senior Citizen Center activities, and was a volunteer with the Meals on Wheels program and other community volunteer activities. She was one of the few remaining members of her graduating class at Elizabeth City High School. She eagerly anticipated and assisted with the planning of each class reunion, which was faithfully held every five years post-graduation. After her retirement, she dedicated herself to family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to spending time with family and friends, her favorite activities included: cooking, gardening, canning/preserves, cake decorating, sewing, and crochet.



Although she is deeply missed by her family, we are comforted in knowing that she is rejoicing with her family that have gone before her, in the presence of the Lord. She is survived by a daughter, Linda Van Wyck Jennings, of Cary, NC; three grandchildren, Ryan Douglas Jennings and wife Ashley, of Clayton, NC, Christopher Daniel Jennings and wife Angie, of Milford, OH, and Sandra Lynn Jennings, of Camden, NC; six great-grandchildren; sister Bernice Brooks Cartwright, of Hahira, GA; long-time friend and former son-in-law, Rodney B. Jennings, of Camden, NC; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.



Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two spouses, Jay C. Van Wyck, and William A. (Pete) Price; three brothers, James Carthel Brooks, James Thomas Brooks, and Gary Dean Brooks; brother-in-law, Frank B. Cartwright; and long-time companion, Marvin White.



A private service was held on June 29, 2019 at Memory Gardens Cemetery.



As published in The Daily Advance

