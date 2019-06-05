Thomas Neal Strahan
ELIZABETH CITY - Thomas Neal Strahan, 76, of 756 Mt. Hermon Church Road, Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, June 3, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Clifton, AZ on November 25, 1942 to the late Wallace Neal Strahan and Callie Witt Strahan. Mr. Strahan served his country honorably in the U. S. Navy, was a highly decorated Vietnam Veteran, and served at the Pentagon in Naval Intelligence and Defense Intelligence. He was an assistant superintendent of the Pasquotank Correctional Institution and was there when the facility first opened.
He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Harrell (Kevin), Sherri Strahan, and Danielle Childers (Justin), all of Elizabeth City, NC; thirteen grandchildren, Kayla, Ethan, Payton, Devin, Chandler, Dustin, Samantha, Elizabeth, Morgan, Thomas, Brianna, Brian, and Elizabeth; a great grandson, Jayden, and another great grandchild on the way; and Elizabeth Eleanor Curran Strahan, along with her children. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Goodwin, and his first wife, Patsy Strahan.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by Pastor Rick Lowery. Military honors will be provided by the U. S. Navy and the V. F. W. Post #6060 at the Sam A. Twiford Veteran's Park. The family will receive friends at the residence and immediately following the service at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the , 414 Elcinoco Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Strahan family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
