HOLLANSBURG — Bailey Ranae Lewandowski, 29, of Hollansburg, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at home with her family on November 13, 2020. She was born November 13, 1991, in Pontiac, Michigan to Carl Lewandowski of Dayton, Ohio and Rebecca Wicker (Ponder) of Hollansburg.

Bailey was a passionate and accomplished softball player earning many accolades throughout her lifetime involvement in the game. She was a 2010 graduate of Preble Shawnee High School and Miami Valley Career Technical Center. After high school, she would continue playing softball at Sinclair Community College while she earned her associate's degree.

Bailey was an avid reader, movie watcher (Labyrinth being her favorite), gamer (especially Zelda), and above all else, loving mother to Cooper.

In addition to her parents, Bailey is survived by her son, Cooper Richards; her boyfriend, Cory Derr, and his son, Roscoe; her stepfather, Mac Wicker of Hollansburg; her brother, Kyle Brock of Union City, Indiana; her stepsister, Karli Wicker of Greenville; her maternal grandfather, Ronny (Joann) Ponder of New Paris, Ohio; her nephew, Ayeden; her niece, Bennett; her aunts and uncle, Sarah Lewandowski of Michigan, Amanda Lewandowski of Washington, Shelley (Shawn) Swabb of New Madison, and Ronny Ponder Jr. of Richmond, Indiana; her cousins, Jordan, Nathan, Kirstyn, Jonathan; as well as numerous friends.

A private funeral service for the immediate family will take place Thursday, November 19, 2020, with Pastor Tony Price officiating. For family and friends who would like to watch the service, it will be streamed at www.facebook.com/tributefuneralhomes beginning at 3 p.m.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a public memorial service will take place at a later date.

