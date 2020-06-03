Cody Nicholas Schaar
GREENVILLE — Cody Nicholas Schaar, 28, of Greenville, passed away unexpectedly from a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning, May 30, 2020. A Celebration of Cody's life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus. Burial will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery on Monday, June 8, at 10 a.m. Guests are invited to visit with Cody's family and friends on Saturday, from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help offset Cody's final expense. Online condolences and Hugs from Home may be shared with Cody's family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com

Funeral services provided by
Tribute Funeral home
1000 Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
(937) 548-1133
