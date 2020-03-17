GREENVILLE – Dennis F. Neargardner, age 81 of Greenville, Ohio passed away peacefully at 9:15 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Brookdale Nursing Home, Greenville. Born in Versailles, Ohio on May 6, 1938 to the late Melvin & Emma (Monnin) Neargardner.

He was a proud United States Army veteran having served from October 22, 1957- October 13, 1959. Dennis was a graduate of Versailles High School, Class of 1956. He was a former member of St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles. He enjoyed music, playing guitar and singing. Dennis loved Johnny Cash, and fishing, and was well known for his wry sense of humor. He will be deeply missed. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his son Jim Neargardner: siblings Robert Neargardner; Francis & Elanor Neargardner; Norman Neargardner; Lester & Wanda Neargardner; James & Roberta Neargardner; Ruthie & Peter Mangen: significant other Ann Greene.

Survived by his children Marie & Gary Meadows and David Neargardner; grandchildren Amber Corrow, David Corrow, and Lili Neargardner; sister-in-laws Florence & Dottie Neargardner; lifelong friend Dave Gantt; as well as many more family members and friends.

A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the St. Denis Catholic Church, Versailles, with Rev.Fr. Jim Simons presiding. Visitation will be held Friday, from 9-10:15 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care. Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com. Burial at St. Valbert Cemetery at a later date.