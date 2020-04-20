NEW MADISON — Eleanor Louise Schley, 79, of New Madison, passed away peacefully, early Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home.

She was born on March 30, 1941, in Grayson, Ky., to the late Harry C. and Virgie (Davis) Shearer. In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her daughter, Terri L. Dreffer, and her brother, Harry B. Shearer.

Louise was a member of the First Baptist Church in Greenville.

Louise is survived by her husband, Loren Schley, whom she married on May 25, 1974; her children, Tony Schley and his wife, Kelly, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, and Jennifer Fleagle and her husband, Mark, of New Madison; her grandchildren, Kadence, Ashlynn, and Cheyene Fleagle, all of New Madison, and Alexis Dreffer of Mayfield Heights, Ohio; her stepgrandchildren, Marcus Fleagle and his wife, Lacole, of Richmond, Ind., Brandi Blackwell and her husband, Josh, of Centerville, Ind., Bradonia Napier and her husband, Josh, of Siloam Springs, Ark., Kirsten Lipscomb of Richmond, Ind., and Logan McNulty of Upper Sandusky; her five great-grandchildren; her sisters, Mollie Jean Brinson and her husband, Vernon, and Sandy Leightey and her husband, Howard Junior, all of Upper Sandusky; her sister-in-law, Irma Shearer of Upper Sandusky; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a public celebration of life will take place at a later date.The family has entrusted Tribute Funeral Homes with the final arrangements.

The family would like to thank State of the Heart Care for the excellent care Louise received over the last year.

Memorial contributions may be given in memory at Louise to State of the Heart Care, 1350 N. Broadway St., Greenville, Ohio 45331. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.