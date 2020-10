COVINGTON — Joel A. Boone, age 87, of Covington, passed away peacefully at his home October 28, 2020. The family will receive friends and family at the Covington Meeting House, 6360 Farrington Road, in Covington, this Sun., Nov. 1, from 2 to 5 p.m., and 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the Covington Meeting House, Mon., Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Sugar Grove Cemetery.