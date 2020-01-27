BRADFORD — Marcella J. Swabb, 90, of Bradford, died Friday, January 24, 2020 in Bradford.

She was born August 15, 1929, in Miami County, to the late Judson L. and Evelyn M. (Kerr) Reed.

She was a a graduate of Franklin High School; worked as an office clerk at Hobart Bros, Fram and TC Transport; was a member of the Bradford Church of the Brethren, where she taught Sunday School for 18 years; and was a member of the Miami County Historical Genealogical Society.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 66 years, Charles W. "Bill" Swabb in 2015; brothers, Donald L. Reed and Lowell E. Reed; and sisters, Dorothy Lucille Anthony and Beatrice Fasick.

Marcella is survived by her son, Dr. Scott (Jodi) Swabb of Bradford; four grandchildren, Jessica Ann Swabb, Alaina Marie (Aaron) Frantz, Eric Scott Swabb and Alex Michael Swabb; great-grandchildren, Weston and Kashlynn Frantz; step-great grandson, Brayden Frantz; and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 31, at 10 a.m. at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Pastor John Shelton officiating. Interment Harris Creek Cemetery. Visitation to be held Thursday 6:30-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bradford Fire and Rescue or Common Ground Christian Church, Bradford. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.