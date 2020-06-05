July 15, 1935 - May 23, 2020 On May 23, 2020, Dr. George Richard Glowacki was called home by his Heavenly Savior, peaceful and surrounded by his family. He was 84 years old. He will be remembered as a prominent Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon in the South Bay, a devoted husband, beloved father, and adored grandfather. Born July 15, 1935, in Eastern Poland, his family was sent to a gulag labor camp in northern Siberia, along with over 500,000 others, for over two years when he was four years old during World War II. When released, his family spent time in Persia (now Iran), Palestine (now Israel), and England, before arriving at Ellis Island aboard the Queen Mary in 1952. They settled in Buffalo, NY, where George finished high school, went on to receive Bachelor and Masters degrees in chemistry, and then his M.D. at SUNY Buffalo, graduating in 1964. Wanting to see the West coast, he chose Los Angeles County General Hospital (now Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center) for his internship. While there, he met a newly graduated Registered Nurse from the same hospital, Terry Day, who would soon become his wife and lifelong partner. Following his internship, he was drafted into the US Army Medical Corps as a Captain. He spent two years attached to Martin Army Medical Center, where he ran the Dispensary, worked in the Emergency Room, and performed physical exams on the soldiers who were being deployed to, and arriving home from, Viet Nam. Upon discharge, he and Terry moved to New York, where he completed his residency in General Surgery at the VA Hospital in the Bronx. His daughter, Antonia, was born there. They then moved to Albany, NY, where he completed his residency in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in 1975. While there, his daughter, Marie, was born. George began his practice in Torrance that same year. Four years later, his son, John, was born. His parents, Antoni and Vera, moved nearby and enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren. He absolutely loved his work and his patients, whom he treated for 35 wonderful years. George, along with Dr. Davies and Dr. Lee, was instrumental in establishing the Burn Unit at Torrance Memorial Hospital. After retiring in 2009, George spent his time tending his garden, painting, excercising daily, spending time at his mountain home in Bishop, CA, and thoroughly enjoying his seven grandchildren. George is survived by Terry, his wife of 53 years; his daughter Dr. Antonia Colton and her husband and family; his daughter Marie Bammer and her husband Joshua, with their children Sofia, Nico, and Cosette; and his son John and his wife Melinda and their daughters Savera and Ella; and his sister Maria Glowacka. A celebration of life will be scheduled as soon as COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's honor to the National World War 2 Museum, New Orleans https://www.nationalww2museum.org, the Kosciuszko Foundation https://www.thekf.org/kf/support/donate/, or a charity of one's choice. Green Hills Memorial Park 27501 S. Western Avenue Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jun. 5, 2020.