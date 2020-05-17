Nov. 6, 1930 - May 11, 2020 James Scott Foster passed away May 11, 2020 after a brief illness at the age of 89. He was born on November 6, 1930 in Nevada, Oklahoma, the youngest child of Theodore and Lucille Foster. When he was 9 years old, the family moved to Torrance, California which became his home for over 80 years. Jim was a U.S. Air Force veteran obtaining the rank of Airman First Class. He served his nation during the Korean War conflict. In 1955, he continued his quest to serve and protect by joining the Torrance Police Department. He retired as Lieutenant after 30 years of serving his community. He was a lifelong member of The American Legion, VFW, BPOE (Elks), and Torrance Police Retirees Association. Thoroughbred Racing was one of Jim's greatest passions in life. He began by owning his first horse at the age of 16. His love for the horses and the sport continued to grow throughout his entire life. Travelling to numerous race tracks throughout the country, while working with world renowned trainers and jockeys brought him joy and satisfaction. Jim was an avid marathon runner and the recipient of numerous medals. He especially enjoyed competing in the Torrance Police Olympics. He also played tennis on a regular basis with close friends. He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie, of 29 years; children Gary (Laura), Glenn (Lynn), Arlene Gardner (Jim) and Colleen Cavalieri (Jay). He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren whom he adored Nicole Abril (Julio), Alexa Cavalieri, Troy Cavalieri; great grandchildren Cole Abril, Cade Abril; his sister Dorothy Bruffett and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Betty Simmons. His family, friends and all who knew him are grateful to have had him in their lives. He was loved and will be greatly missed. At a later date, a Memorial and Celebration of Life will be held. The family wishes to extend a very special thanks to Dr. Mary Beth Miller for her compassionate care.





