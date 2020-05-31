Feb 13, 1925 - May 18, 2020 Born in Washington D.C., Jean passed away peacefully at age 95 in Oceanside, California. A loving mother of Claudia Zanotti, Jennifer (Brad) Baker, Elizabeth (Ted) Kastelic, Todd (Trish) Haskell and Gregg (Bill Rubin) Haskell; cherished grandmother of Jeff, Laura, Mark, Christina, Chelsea, Ryan, Matthew, and Ashley and beloved great-grandmother to John Becket, Henry, Peter, Sloane, Louie, Blythe, Willa, Poppy, Zinnia, Aiden, and Hayes. Jean was preceded in death by her first husband, James K Haskell (1981) and her second husband Robert "Bob" Stephenson (1989), and is survived by her loving partner, Domingo "Bompa" Colome. Jean was an artist and passionate creative; an accomplished painter, photographer, sculptor, theatre performer, writer, and creator of whimsicans. A talented cook, Jean shared her love of cooking and good food with her family. She was a world traveler, always curious about other places and cultures. Jean relished her time in France, Greece, Japan, Italy, Spain, Norway, Denmark, and Bermuda; to name a few. An advocate for peace and world harmony, her youthful spirit and humor made her a friend of many, quickly turning strangers into friends. In her words: "My wish for you all is that in your lifetimes on earth, you will live to the fullest of your ability and will experience more joys than sorrows. Use all of your senses, travel, have adventures, create, fall in love, so that when you are ready to join me again you will look back on your lives with few regrets."





