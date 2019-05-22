November 27, 1997 - May 17, 2019 Michael Ford passed away May 17, 2019 at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center. Michael was born to parents Mike and Maria Ford on November 27, 1997 at Little Company of Mary San Pedro Medical Center, San Pedro, CA. where the family continues to live. Michael had health issues from the time he was born and had multiple surgeries. The doctors had said that Michael would live to ten years old. However, Michael was a fighter, persevered, and thankfully outlived the prognosis. Michael was a huge sports fan, especially watching and sharing WWE/UFC events with his friends. He also loved the arts, especially music. In 2003, singer Michael Jackson invited Michael and the whole family to his 45th Birthday party and his famous Neverland Ranch. Despite his health issues, Michael always had a smile for everyone he met, especially his family. He always brought joy to our lives, had the most positive attitude, gave the best hugs, and will be missed beyond words. Michael is preceded in death by his paternal Grandfather Bobby J. Ford, maternal Grandmother, Cassandra "Sandy" Rodriquez, Great-grandmother Maria de Lourdes Costa Branstuder, and cousin Manuel J. Lamm. Michael is survived by his parents Mike and Maria Ford, Sister: Nicole Ford. Brothers: Nicolas Ford, Bobby Ford. Grandmother Mary J. Ford. Aunts: Mary Gimenez-Caulder (Pat), Nana Herrera (the late Paul Herrera). Uncles: Ben M. Branstuder, Douglas U. Ford, Bobby L. Ford, Byron Ford (Jodi). Cousins: Brittney J. Ford, Tania Lamm Hochreiter (Robert), Meggan Lamm, Gary Herrera, Adrian Herrera, Michelle Herrera. A viewing is scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at McNerney's Mortuary located at 570 W 5th St, San Pedro, CA 90731 and a Memorial Service will be held in the Main Chapel at the Green Hills Memorial Park located at 27501 S Western Ave, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275 on Friday, May, 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm. The service will be officiated by Pastor Louie Trevino of Harbor Christian Center. In lieu of flowers, please contribute in Michael's honor to Caulder Lamm Alliance for Children (www.CLAforChildren.org). Published in Daily Breeze on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary