TROY — Catherine A. Starcher, age 89, formerly of Troy, OH and more recently of Randall Residence in Tipp City, OH passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH. Graveside service will take place at 10:00AM on Friday, June 28, 2019 in Riverside Cemetery, Troy,.

Arrangements are being handled by Baird Funeral Home in Troy.