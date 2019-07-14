PIQUA — Ronald Elswick, age 82, of Piqua, passed away Thursday July 11, 2019 at 8:08 P.M. at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, OH.

He was born April 7, 1937 in Ophir, KY to the late Lundie and Maxie (Young) Elswick.

He married Wanda (Jackson) Elswick on August 29, 1959 in Piqua, OH. She survives.

He is survived by one son: Jason Elswick, Piqua, two daughters and son-in-law: Penny Swallow, Sidney, Betty & Steve Jenkins, Piqua, one brother: Donald Elswick, Flatgap, KY, eight grandchildren: Rachel Grise, Kassidy Reissig, Geoffrey Mullennix, Jessica Stewart, Dustin Perkins, Timothy Perkins, Julia Graham, Stevie Jenkins, and thirteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one daughter: Debbie Elswick.

Ronald was a member of Trinity Church and was employed at Miami Industries, Piqua, retiring in 1998 after 24 years. He loved to go to flea markets and auctions.

Funeral services will be held Monday July 15, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua with Pastor Greg Marrow officiating. Calling hours will be Monday from 11:30 A.M.-1:30 P.M. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Church, 622 Gordon St. Piqua, OH 45356.

