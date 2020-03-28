|
Charles G. Eakin, of Boulder and La Veta, CO, passed March 22nd in Keller, TX. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, Uncle, respected colleague and dear friend. Charles was a professor emeritus at the College of Music at the University of Colorado, Boulder. He was an accomplished and prolific Composer having produced many experimental pieces exploring contemporary jazz, a theatric opera called Being of Sound Mind, The Box and Frames - a family favorite depicting movies and representing his sense of humor. He was an accomplished musician having played double bass in the Army, Houston and New Orleans Symphony and others. He received his Bachelor of Arts from Manhattan School of Music, Master of Arts from Carnegie Mellon and the Doctor of Philosophy degree from University of Minnesota. He was a faculty member at the University of Minnesota and Baylor University. A longtime resident of La Veta, CO, he loved his walk to the Bakery, participated in community activities like a local production of Harvey, loved the Cuchara Valley and was a prominent member of the community. He passed peacefully in his sleep. He is survived by his children Nancy, George and Charles Eakin, his beloved granddaughters Natalie and Melissa Eakin, Nieces, Nephews and his walking companion, Dexter. A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer in La Veta. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Education Through Music https://etmonline.org/
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 28, 2020