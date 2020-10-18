On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, Elizabeth (Betty) Margaret Symon Golder, adored wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away at the age of 85. Betty was born on May 23, 1935 in New York City to Winifred (Donnelly) and John Symon. She had a simple and happy childhood in Clifton, New Jersey and graduated from Clifton High School. She went on to attend Douglass College, the women's college associated with Rutgers University, on full scholarship and earned her bachelor's degree in English. During her senior year in college, she was a student teacher in a high school near the campus. After graduating, she found working with elementary school students to be even more rewarding. She taught full time for several years before having a family of her own and later worked as a substitute teacher for a number of years. During college, Betty met her future husband, Ken, and they were married on July 27, 1957. Together they raised one son, Glenn Kenneth, and one daughter, Virginia (Ginny) Lynne. Betty had many passions, but her first priority was always her husband, her two children, and her six grandchildren. She loved telling anyone who would listen all about her family and was an extrovert who made friends wherever she went. Betty was the grandmother who got down on the ground to read stories, paint pictures, tell her own stories, and was truly the glue that bonded the family together. She enjoyed many years of watercolor painting and shared her beautiful artwork with family and friends all over. Betty also loved to play the piano, to read, and to be active, whether taking a hike or pursuing one of her many exercise classes at the gym. Betty had a strong Christian faith. She prayed daily and regularly attended church in the several cities where she lived over the course of her adult life. She took comfort from her Bible study classes and in knowing that she would be welcomed by our creator into His Kingdom. Betty is survived by her loving husband, Ken, her two children, Glenn and Ginny, her six grandchildren, Taylor, Blake, Luke, Katie, Sarah, Molly and her one great grandchild, Hudson. Services by The Natural Funeral.

