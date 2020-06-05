Jill Elaine Maxwell, Mother of three, died Thursday, May 28th 2020. Born March 2nd, 1961 in Kettering, Ohio to William "Bill" and Sidone "Sid" Steinberg. Moved to Roseland, New Jersey in 1968. Graduated from West Essex High School in 1979. Received Bachelor of Science in Communication in 1983 from Long Island University. Jill moved to Santa Barbara, California in 1984 where she married John William Flavin VII and had three children. From 1997 until 2020, Jill lived in Louisville and Lafayette Colorado. Jill loved traveling, visiting places like China, Germany, Japan, Ghana, and Iceland. She was an adventure seeker who liked to skydive and went to Burning Man. She spread her light and kindness to everyone she met and made friends wherever she went. Jill is survived by her children, Kindra Flavin, John Flavin VIII, and Alea Zeller, as well as her brother Roger Steinberg, and her sister Lisa Brown.

