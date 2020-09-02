On August 29, 2020, Kent Reed Douglass, loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 75 in Denver, Colorado. He will be interred in a small private ceremony at St. Aidan's Episcopal Church in Boulder, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth (Becky) Douglass, his daughters Jennifer and Anne Douglass, his brother Jeff Douglass, and two grandchildren. Kent was born on March 27, 1945 at Fitzsimmons Army Hospital in Denver, CO. His parents were Mary Esther Barrager Douglass and Harl Gentry Douglass. Kent was raised in Boulder, CO, and graduated from Boulder High School in 1963. He graduated from Stanford University in 1967 and then attended the University of Colorado Law School. Kent married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth (Becky) Parker on June 17, 1967 at St. Aidan's Episcopal Church in Boulder. Kent and Becky moved to Livingston, Montana in 1970, where they built a log house in Paradise Valley with the help of their neighbors. Kent was an active Episcopalian, and a member of Kiwanis, Rotary, and the Elks. He was a founding Trustee of the Livingston Depot Association, an enthusiastic thespian and supported youth activities as a soccer, Little League, and softball coach. Kent loved to play games and the piano. In 2001, Kent retired from the law firm of Swandal, Douglass, and Gilbert, and looked forward to travelling, spending time outdoors, and remaining involved in civic life. Unfortunately this time of freedom was cut short as family started noticing that Kent was struggling and not quite himself. In 2009 Kent received a diagnosis of Lewy Body dementia, and in the years that followed he was forced to watch as his mind and body slowly declined. Kent was a good father, husband, and friend. We are so glad his struggles are over, and that Kent Douglass will be wholly himself once more. Donations in Kent's memory may be made to: St Aidan's Episcopal Church, 2425 Colorado Ave, Boulder, CO 80302

