Our beloved Kristen Dee Marwitz, 54, went peacefully to her Lord on May 3, 2020, at her home in Longmont, CO, after a battle against multiple myeloma. Kris was born October 8, 1965 in Fort Collins, CO to John Danial and Karen Dee (Squier) Marwitz. She attended grade school in Laramie, WY, and junior and senior high school in Fort Collins, graduating from Poudre High School in 1984. Kris then attended the University of Wyoming for four years, majoring in accounting. She worked in the travel industry for a number of years in Laramie, WY and Boulder, CO before joining the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR, Boulder, CO) in 2007, where she worked as an administrative assistant until her passing. She said she had found the perfect job for her at NCAR. She loved, and was loved by, many of her coworkers, and was kindly helped by them during her illness. Kris' father died last November, and it is comforting knowing Kris and her father are now reunited. With four older brothers, Kris learned to be 'tough' when needed, was the peacemaker in the family, and was very popular among her eight nieces and nephews. When anyone in the family had problems, they would consult Kris, as she always had good common-sense solutions, offered with much love and support. Kris loved God and Jesus. She loved animals and had many pets through the years. She enjoyed sports, and for Kris, there was nothing better than a good football game. Travel was one of her favorite activities and she had visited many countries. Kris is survived by her mother, Karen; her four brothers, Curt (Carol), Scott (Queenie), Todd and Eric, eight nieces and nephews; and her boyfriend, James Loving. A Family Graveside Service (limited to 10 people, due to Covid-19) was held at Grandview Cemetery in Fort Collins on May 13, 2020 at 2:00pm. The service was officiated by Pastor Brad Gilliland, of the City Park Church, Fort Collins. A Memorial Service will be held in Longmont or Boulder when Covid-19 has receded. Memorial gifts to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation, or condolences to the family, can be sent to Bohlender Funeral Chapel, 121 W. Olive, Fort Collins, CO 80524. Friends may send condolences to the family at bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.

