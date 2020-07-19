Marian Leu McRitchie of Boulder, Colorado passed away surrounded by love at Brookdale Boulder Creek on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was 84 years old. She was part of "the Silent Generation" born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1935 to Charles and Viola Leu. When not attending school, and beginning at a very young age, she worked alongside her family at the West Side Market. From that experience she learned to value people, hard work and a warm smile. She was an active member of the Messiah Lutheran Church and enjoyed many of the youth programs. Marian married her High School sweetheart Dave McRitchie on June 17, 1956. They shared 63 years of life's adventures together, and delighted in their two children. She was a wonderful mom. Due to Dave's job with IBM, they would reside in Endwell, and Hyde Park, New York, before moving to Boulder in 1976. Most of all, Marian cherished human connection. She had an infectious smile, was an expert listener and loved the opportunity to be with people. She enjoyed looking for antiques, adding to her much loved Hummel collection, and enthusiastically cheering for the Denver Broncos. Marian was preceded in death by her husband Dave and aptly his funeral service was on July 25, 2019. She leaves behind, her two children: daughter Suzie (McRitchie) von Reyn and her husband Tim of Peaks Island, ME, her son Jim McRitchie and Jim's wife Tara (Kirk) McRitchie of Niwot, CO as well as her beautiful grandchildren, Jess and Ben (and Ben's wife Ellie) who will truly miss her. Marian was a lifelong Christian and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Boulder, Colorado where she leaves many friends and will be remembered with a virtual funeral service (due to COVID restrictions) in her honor on Saturday July 25, 2020 at 10:00 am MDT. To join in the service or leave a comment go to https://vimeo.com/439353226 In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a fund established to say 'Thank You' to the wonderful caregivers at Brookdale, who cared for her as if she was their very own mom. Please send donations in Marian's name to: Brookdale Boulder Creek Atten: Associate Appreciation Fund 3375 34th Street Boulder, CO 80301.

