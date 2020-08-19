Paul Eller

On August 13, 2020, Paul David Eller passed away peacefully at the Longmont United Hospital Hospice Unit. He was born on May 20, 1934 to George LeRoy Eller and Hazel Irene (Proctor) Eller on a farm in Smith County, Kansas. Paul attended school in Gaylord, Kansas and graduated High School in 1952. He became quite proficient in sports and led his baseball and basketball teams to many victories. During his senior year, he met Betty Lee Lyon. They were married in 1952 at the First Congregational Chuch in Athol, Kansas. They spent the next 67 years together. Paul took a job with a local homebuilder and became a finish carpenter on many homes in Smith Center, Kansas and beyond. He was drafted into military service in 1957 and trained at Fort Carson, Colorado and Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. While at Fort Leonard Wood, he applied for airborne duty. He was accepted and went to Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He completed jump school and was accepted into an aerial delivery company for the 101st Airborne. While at Fort Campbell, Betty and Paul lived off post. About a month before being released from active duty they were blessed with their first child, a daughter, Meagan Rochelle. Paul returned to Smith Center, Kansas with his family and again settled into carpenter work. He also finished his obligation to military duty with the Kansas National Guard. He was released from the National Guard with the rank of Sgt. During the period of his military obligation, Paul had become interested in law enforcement and soon located a job in Boulder, Colorado. He became a Boulder policeman in March of 1962. In January of 1963, Paul and Betty were blessed with a son, Shane Eric. Paul resigned as a detective from the Boulder police department in the early 1970's. He immediately resumed his love of building and home improvement with a local company. He worked with this company until 1976, then purchased the company. Paul and Betty operated the company as a family business and retained the name, Clark Aluminum Products, Inc. During that period in the early 1970's, Paul and Betty purchased a lot in Country Club Park in Boulder County. They built a new home and lived there since 1972. Paul later sold the family business in 1989 and soon started to work for Boulder Valley Schools. He was a glazier for the District until 2006, when he retired. Paul was very dedicated to sharing his talents with others. He spent his time helping his family and also helping with many projects at Mountain View United Methodist Church during his retirement years. Paul is survived by his wife Betty, daughter Meagan (Raymond) Biemiller of Longmont, CO, and son Shane (Teresa Schroeter) of Erie, CO. Five grandchildren, Christopher (Dustin Begay), Corey (April), and Casey Biemiller; Chad (Leah) Eller, and Cara Dean (Alex Buehrle). Five great grandchildren, Caden and Samantha Biemiller, Emma and Caleb Dean, Jax and Liliana Buehrle, and Autumn Rose Begay-Biemiller. Also one sister, Carolyn Harvey of Beloit, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Bernice and Blanche, and brother Richard. Services have been entrusted to Darrell Howe Mortuary in Lafayette, CO. A funeral service will be held for Paul on Friday, August 21 at Mountain View United Methodist Church in Boulder. He will be laid to rest at Green Mountain Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may consider a donation to Emergency Family Assistance Association at https://www.efaa.org/ 1575 Yarmouth Ave., Boulder, CO 80304-0546 or to TRU Community Care at https://www.trucare.org/ 2594 Trailridge Drive East, Lafayette, CO 80026. Please make donations in memory of Paul Eller.

