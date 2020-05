David R. Cox Jr., 54, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.He was born Oct. 17, 1965, in Somerset, a son of the late David R. and Brenda Joy (Pletcher) Cox Sr.He was a graduate of Rockwood High School, Class of 1983. Following high school, David worked for Ragnar Benson and F.M. Sheesley Construction Company. David had a great passion for cars. He worked for and ran Delligatti Auto Sales.David was a loving husband of his wife, Dawn, for 34 years. He was especially proud of and loved beyond measure his son, James Lee Cox. David enjoyed giving his mother in-law, Velma, a hard time. David enjoyed spending time with his family, gambling, and taking road trips with Dawn.David is survived by his wife of 34 years, Dawn (Delligatti) Cox; his son, James Lee Cox; his mother-in-law, Velma Delligatti; his brother, Terry L. Cox and wife Christine of Lancaster; special niece, Tara and nephew Terry III; and sister-in-law, Kelly, all of Georgia; cousin, Beth Delligatti of Pittsburgh; special friends, Sonnie Bentley, Tammy Wettgen, and Mallory Napolillo; and great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, and aunts and uncles.In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his father-in-law, James Delligatti. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public viewing or visitation. Services are being held under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033. A memorial service for family and friends is being planned for June.To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com