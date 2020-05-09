David R. Cox
1965 - 2020
David R. Cox Jr., 54, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.He was born Oct. 17, 1965, in Somerset, a son of the late David R. and Brenda Joy (Pletcher) Cox Sr.He was a graduate of Rockwood High School, Class of 1983. Following high school, David worked for Ragnar Benson and F.M. Sheesley Construction Company. David had a great passion for cars. He worked for and ran Delligatti Auto Sales.David was a loving husband of his wife, Dawn, for 34 years. He was especially proud of and loved beyond measure his son, James Lee Cox. David enjoyed giving his mother in-law, Velma, a hard time. David enjoyed spending time with his family, gambling, and taking road trips with Dawn.David is survived by his wife of 34 years, Dawn (Delligatti) Cox; his son, James Lee Cox; his mother-in-law, Velma Delligatti; his brother, Terry L. Cox and wife Christine of Lancaster; special niece, Tara and nephew Terry III; and sister-in-law, Kelly, all of Georgia; cousin, Beth Delligatti of Pittsburgh; special friends, Sonnie Bentley, Tammy Wettgen, and Mallory Napolillo; and great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, and aunts and uncles.In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his father-in-law, James Delligatti. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public viewing or visitation. Services are being held under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033. A memorial service for family and friends is being planned for June.To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

Published in Daily Courier on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
