Joseph Robert Wojtanowski, better known as Robert Wojtanowski, 78, of Connellsville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday May 2, 2020, at his home.He was born Jan. 1, 1942, in Connellsville, a son of the late Joseph and Wanda (Zielinski) Wojtanowski.Robert was a member of the former Holy Trinity R.C. Church, Connellsville, and a current member of St. Rita R.C. Church, Connellsville.He served his country in the United States Marines and was extremely proud of his service.He attended West Virginia University, where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree.Robert retired after many years at Anchor Hocking. He loved fishing and reading.Robert is survived by his sister, Wanda M. Elzeer; brother, Edwin J. Wojtankowski (Sue); and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Bernadine Imgrund, Eugene Wojtanowski (Linda), and Francis Wojtanowski.Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425.There will be no visitation held.Funeral services and interment will be held privately.If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Courier on May 19, 2020.