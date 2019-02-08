Home

Ronnie Gene Morgan

Ronnie was the son of William T. and Lola A. Morgan.Ronnie went to Woodland schools and played varsity golf and football. His favorite hobbies were his yellow lab and fast racecars.After school he worked with his father doing custom harvesting. During that time he also did welding, mechanical work, and management, taking a crew to Marysville to harvest rice for about six weeks a year. In the summer of 1980, Ron became very sick; basically he was under medical care until he passed from cancer on Jan. 30. Services for Ron will be on Feb. 12 at 2 p.m., at the Christian Church of Woodland on the corner of College and Lincoln Streets. A reception will follow.
Published in Daily Democrat from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2019
