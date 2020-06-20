HURLEY-Bruce Michael “Paco” Sorrin passed away peacefully at home on June 20th, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born Dec. 7, 1942 in Bronx, N.Y., to the late Sam and Sylvia (Deutschman) l Sorrin. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his loving sister, Lynn Sorrin. Bruce is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Lou “M’Lou”; children Aimee (Richard) Communiello, Sean Sorrin, and Keri (James) Sorrin-Cupples; and his pride and joy, grandson Nicholas Communiello. The number of friends that were considered part of his family, in every sense of that word, are too numerous to list…A well-respected dentist in Kingston for over 30 years, Bruce was very active in his profession and achieved many accolades. He was particularly known for treating patients who were medically compromised and was widely respected by his dental colleagues as a teacher and scholar of diseases of the tempormandibular joint. But what he will be remembered for most is his love of life, family and friends. Bruce was a dedicated Yankees fan, an avid fisherman and a lover of animals, whether it was feeding and watching the birds in his backyard or spending quality time with his cats. He was a man whose generosity and kindness knew no limits – bringing pastries and bagels to the staff at all of his doctor’s appointments, candy to the post office workers, money to the library for all the books he borrowed instead of buying, finding odd jobs around the house for people who needed work…the list goes on and on. Bruce loved to make people smile whenever he could, quick to tell jokes and perform magic tricks for friends and strangers alike. For these reasons and a million more, he will be deeply missed beyond measure by all who knew him. He was an extraordinary man. In a word, he was magic. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. In keeping with Bruce’s wishes and outlook on life, the family will not be holding a wake or service to mourn their loss. Instead, they will be holding a Celebration of Life at a future date to honor the man they love. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org), the American Civil Liberties Union (aclu.og) or Best Friends Animal Society (bestfriends.org) http://www.lastingmemories.com/bruce-michael-paco-sorrin-dds
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.