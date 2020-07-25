1/1
HURLEY- Eileen “Mitzi” Hoffman, 79, of Hurley, passed Thursday morning, July 23, 2020 at the Health Alliance Hospital, Broadway Campus in Kingston. She was born on April 2, 1941 and was the daughter of the late Irving and Madelyn (Gilbert) Eyles. She was the loving wife of the late David W. Hoffman, he passed on Sept. 20, 2014. Mitzi spent most of her life in Kingston, she loved riding horses in her younger years and enjoyed showing them. She was an avid golfer and for many years was a member of The Twaalfskill Club and Wiltwyck Golf Club, where she served on the board of directors. She was a past member of the Junior League of Kingston and the International Arabian Horse Association. She is survived by her loving daughters, Pamela Bluish of Robbinsville, N.J., and Kimberly Shackelford of Santa Ynez, Calif.; the three greatest joys of her life, her grandchildren, Garret, Matthew, and Michael Bluish; and her companion, Dennis Pitcock. She was predeceased by her very close sibling, David L. Eyles. Entrusted to the care of the Keyser Funeral & Cremations Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, where the family will receive their friends on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. If you would like to attend, please click here to reserve your visitation time with Mitzi’s family. https://app.planhero.com/gatherings/6166-eileen-mitzi-hoffman-visiting-hours The funeral service will be on Wednesday, 12 noon, at the Hurley Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made in Mitzi’s memory to American Heart Association, 301 Manchester Road, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12603 www.heart.org A tribute for Mitzi may be found at www.Keyserfuneralservice.com where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/eilleen-hoffman

Published in the Daily Freeman from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Keyser Funeral Service Inc
JUL
29
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Hurley Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-1473
