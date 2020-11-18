1/1
James E. Brown Sr.
TILLSON- James E. Brown Sr., 56, of Tillson passed away unexpectedtly on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at his home. He was born in Kingston on Dec. 4, 1963; a son of the late Earl F. Brown and Patricia M. Coddington. A lifelong Tillson resident Jim had worked as a machinist for many years. Jim was an avid utdoorsman and a hunting enthusiast. He lived life to the fullest and was usually the life of the party. Jim especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his daughter, Christina Culver (Ezra) of Tivoli, and grandchildren, Joshua R. Blum and Brian J. Blum; and his son, James E. Brown, Jr., of Tillson and grandchildren James E. Brown, III, Hailey G. Brown, Oliver C. Brown and Waylon L. Brown. Also survived by a sister Nancy Brown Carey of Tillson, other family and many friends. Visitation for family and friends will be on Sunday Nov. 22, 2020, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. At 2 p.m. following the visitation Rev. Richard Wright will officiate Jim's Celebration of Life Service. Interment will follow at the Rosendale Plains Cemetery. Face coverings, social distancing must be observed and may limit funeral home capscity. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org.

Published in the Daily Freeman from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
November 18, 2020
Christina
Daughter
