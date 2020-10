Or Copy this URL to Share

In Loving Memory of

James G. Connelly

on his 28th Anniversary

in Heaven.

Gentleman, great legal mind, devoted husband, father and grandfather. His memory is as dear today as in the hour he passed away.

All our love, Dr. Beth Cohen, Isaac, Joshua and Jason Gerow, Jaime Cohen Klein and Darren Klein, Anna Cohen Klein and Benjamin Fenwick Klein, Barbara Connelly Cohen and Dr. Joseph Cohen

