John J. Schaefer
1946 - 2020
PORT EWEN- John J. Schaefer, 73, a longtime Port Ewen resident, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus following a battle with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). He was born in Hartford, Conn., on Dec. 14, 1946; a son of the late John and Kathryn (Quick) Schaefer. John was employed as a Senior Systems Test Engineer with IBM for over 30 years, in both Kingston and then Poughkeepsie. Following IBM, he was employed with Valley Courier Kingston for 22 years. A graduate of Rondout Valley High School, class of '65', John was raised in High Falls, N.Y. During his younger years, he loved drag racing, especially in his "396". John was community service-minded having been a member of the High Falls Fire Dept, where at one time he served as Chief in the 70's and served on the Town of Esopus Water Board in the late 80's. He was a fan of baseball, especially of the NY Yankees, and also NASCAR and enjoyed bowling. He was a quiet man, who enjoyed old television programs, including John Wayne movies and various sitcoms. John is survived by his wife of 45 years, Elizabeth J. "Betti" (Nagy) Schaefer, children, William E. (Cindy) Handschuh of Ohio, Robert "Bobby" (Tracy) of Cottekill and Samantha L. (Christopher) Howland of Kingston, a sister, Eve "Cookie" (Joe) Bianco of Rosendale, seven grandchildren, Keegan Howland, John, Mackenzie, Emily, Ashley, Chrissy, and Greg Handschuh; and four great-grandchildren. Nieces and nephews also survive. Cremation held at Wiltwyck Crematory. Inurnment followed by a graveside service will be private. The family will receive friends at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. Face coverings are required and social distancing will limit visitor capacity in the funeral home. In lieu of fresh flowers, the family suggests indoor plants for loved ones to take home and nurture in memory of John. Send the family an expression of condolence by visiting John's Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-j-schaefer

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home - Ulster Park
Funeral services provided by
Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home - Ulster Park
339 Broadway
Ulster Park, NY 12487
(845) 338-1200
