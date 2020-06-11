TILLSON-Margrit I. Amato, 84, of Tillson, N.Y. passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y. Margrit was born July 29, 1935 in Hamburg, Germany a daughter of the late Albert and Margarete Kohnke Huebner. She immigrated to the United States in 1951. She married her husband Joseph Amato in 1957 and lived in the Kingston/Tillson area for many years. Her husband Joseph died Feb. 15, 2001. Margrit enjoyed working and keeping busy right up to her retirement age of 79. She enjoyed reading, gardening, travelling, watching Jeopardy and spending time with the Rosendale Senior Citizens. Margrit was a longtime member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Kingston. Margrit was the loving mother of Joy Beyer and her husband Ira of New Jersey and Thomas Amato and his wife Monika of Massachusetts. Also survived by 4 grandchildren, Mandy, Danielle, Brandon and Micaela as well as her great-grandchildren Hailey and Jacey. Her funeral service will be held 1 p.m. on Monday, June 15 at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. Vicar Scott Harvey will officiate. Interment will follow at the Rosendale Plains Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday prior to the funeral service after 12 noon. All visitors will be required to observe the current pandemic regulations. The family suggests memorial donations to the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org/involved/donate or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.www.cff.org www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/margrit-i-amato
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.