KERHONKSON-Ronald M. Hucker of Kerhonkson, N.Y., formerly of Willow, N.Y., passed away on May 18, 2020 at age 69. Ronald was born on June of 1950 to the late Herman and LaVerne Hucker. Ron was a graduate of Onteora Central School. He received a two year degree as an Automotive Tech from SUNY Morrisville, and a four year degree in Chemistry from SUNY New Paltz. As a young man, Ron worked in the family business; The Village Bake Shop in Phoenicia, N.Y. After the family sold the business, Ron worked in the auto repair business for two local garages and privately for himself. In the mid 1970's Ron's professional career started at International Nickel in Sterling Forest, N.Y. He worked as a Metallurgist in their Alloy Development Laboratory. Four years later, tired of the long commute from Willow; Ron started a 20 year tenure at Micronetics in Kingston, N.Y. As a Quality Engineer for this company, Ron worked on many projects earning a number of awards for his work. After the company closed its doors, Ron then worked ten years for Ireco and Dyno Nobel in Port Ewen, N.Y. as a Quality Engineer for their blasting cap division. Ronald's recreational time was spent camping, fishing, and boating with his wife Wanda. Many vacations towing the boat to Lakes Ontario, Schroon, the Thousand Islands and Hudson River were a great joy for both of them. Ron's longest passion was riding and rebuilding English motorcycles, his favorite being his "68" Triumph Bonneville. Ronald is survived by his wife Wanda, a son Rahman and three grandchildren. Two brothers George and Gary and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lasher Funeral Home in Woodstock, N.Y. Donations in lieu of flowers would be greatly appreciated if made in the form of contributions to Woodstock Fire Company #3, Lake Hill, N.Y. 12448. Condolences, tributes and sentiments may be left for the Hucker Family by visiting http://www.lasherfh.com. A private celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ronald-m-hucker
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 26 to May 27, 2020.