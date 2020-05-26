Ronald Hucker
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KERHONKSON-Ronald M. Hucker of Kerhonkson, N.Y., formerly of Willow, N.Y., passed away on May 18, 2020 at age 69. Ronald was born on June of 1950 to the late Herman and LaVerne Hucker. Ron was a graduate of Onteora Central School. He received a two year degree as an Automotive Tech from SUNY Morrisville, and a four year degree in Chemistry from SUNY New Paltz. As a young man, Ron worked in the family business; The Village Bake Shop in Phoenicia, N.Y. After the family sold the business, Ron worked in the auto repair business for two local garages and privately for himself. In the mid 1970's Ron's professional career started at International Nickel in Sterling Forest, N.Y. He worked as a Metallurgist in their Alloy Development Laboratory. Four years later, tired of the long commute from Willow; Ron started a 20 year tenure at Micronetics in Kingston, N.Y. As a Quality Engineer for this company, Ron worked on many projects earning a number of awards for his work. After the company closed its doors, Ron then worked ten years for Ireco and Dyno Nobel in Port Ewen, N.Y. as a Quality Engineer for their blasting cap division. Ronald's recreational time was spent camping, fishing, and boating with his wife Wanda. Many vacations towing the boat to Lakes Ontario, Schroon, the Thousand Islands and Hudson River were a great joy for both of them. Ron's longest passion was riding and rebuilding English motorcycles, his favorite being his "68" Triumph Bonneville. Ronald is survived by his wife Wanda, a son Rahman and three grandchildren. Two brothers George and Gary and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lasher Funeral Home in Woodstock, N.Y. Donations in lieu of flowers would be greatly appreciated if made in the form of contributions to Woodstock Fire Company #3, Lake Hill, N.Y. 12448. Condolences, tributes and sentiments may be left for the Hucker Family by visiting http://www.lasherfh.com. A private celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ronald-m-hucker

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lasher Funeral Home Inc
100 Tinker St
Woodstock, NY 12498
(845) 679-7381
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved