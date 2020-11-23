OCALA, FLA.- Ronald L. Gage, 76, of Ocala, Fla., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. He was born in Colchester, Vt., to Ernest and Olive Gage. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in Viet Nam. He was a communications specialist with Lucent Technologies where he retired from after 38 years. Ronald was a life member of the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks Lodge #2574, Saugerties, N.Y., and served twice as Past Exalted Ruler. He also was a life member of the VFW and American Legion. Ronald was a volunteer at ground zero after 911 to get the water street pump station back online. He played golf but never broke 90. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, softball, and racquetball, none of which he excelled at (his own words). Ronald was predeceased by his brother Bernard Gage. He is survived by three sons: Kevin P. (Dina) Gage of Hurley, N.Y., Keith A. Gage of Los Angeles, Calif., and Kyle E. Gage; step daughter, Lisa M. (David) Kahrs of Kingston, N.Y.; six grandchildren: Korbyn, Kyle, Kaylania, Ethan, Kaitlyn, and David; two great-grandchildren, Oakley and Sadie Marie; two brothers; Gerald and Michael Gage; one sister, Sharon Ennist; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services chapel in Timberridge, 9695 SW 110 th St. Ocala, Fla., 34481. (352) 873-4114. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Kingston Elks Lodge #550, 143 Hurley Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401, attn.: Kevin Gage, Exalted Ruler, or to a charity of your choosing. Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services Online Condolences may be expressed at www.hiers-baxley.com
