ESOPUS-Royana Black Hubbell (1973-2020). Born on March 1, 1973, at St. Francis Hospital, Poughkeepsie, N.Y. She lived in Esopus, N.Y. She attended Robert Grave's Elementary School and Coleman High School. She attended and graduated from Yale University in 1994. When Royana was 10 she played Laurie on Broadway in Neil Simon's "Brighton Beach Memoirs." For over a year and half she went to Los Angeles to play the leading role in "Raising Miranda" on CBS. She did many videos for the "Reading Rainbow." She worked with Paul Sovino in "Almost Partners", "Stood Up", an after school special, The Cosby show, and a Woody Allen movie. She was also a member of AFTRA/SAG and Equity. While she lived in Los Angeles, she had her own Theatre company and directed and performed at the theatre. She was also an administrative assistant at Houlihan Lokey, an investment firm. She was married to John Paul Hubbell for 11 years. She is survived by her husband John Paul Hubbell of Los Angeles, her mother Gloria Black of Florida, and her brother Robert J. Pereira Black of Kingston, N.Y. She passed away of AML (Acute Myeloid Lukemia) on July 14, 2020 in Los Angeles. Royana had an infectius smile and laugh which could light even the the darkest of days. She was a beautiful person inside and out. She was truly angel on earth. In honor of her memory, the family would like any donations to be sent to the Lukemia Fund in her memory. http://www.lastingmemories.com/royana-black-hubbell