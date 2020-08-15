ESOPUS-Shirley A. (Ellsworth) Osterhoudt, 75, of Main St., Esopus died suddenly on Thursday, Aug. 13th, 2020 at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. She was born in Kingston, N.Y. on May 1st, 1945, a daughter of the late Horace and Beatrice (Barringer) Ellsworth. A homemaker, she enjoyed crocheting, baking, gardening, and birds, but most of all she enjoyed her grandchildren. She is survived by three sons, Ernest (Stephanie) Osterhoudt of Esopus, Harry Osterhoudt of Ark., and Robert Osterhoudt of Ulster Park, siblings, Clifford "Kip" (Carol) Ellsworth of Hurley, Elsa Mosher of Fla., Kenneth Ellsworth of Calif., Arlene "Stub" (Richard) Ballard of Catskill, six grandchildren, Billy Smith, Matthew Simonetty, Brian, Robbie (Christina), Christian, and Carson Osterhoudt, five great-grandchildren, Kylie, Clayton, Bentley, Riggs and Savannah, and very close longtime friend, Miriam Mowell of Esopus. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. She is predeceased by her husband Ernest L. Osterhoudt, Sr. (2007), and siblings, Frank, Richard, John and Horace "Punk" Ellsworth, Evelyn "Sis" Cutler and Linda Dunn. The family has entrusted the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, Town of Esopus, with the care and cremation service arrangements for Shirley. In following Shirley's wishes, there will be no service. Cremation held at Wiltwyck Crematory. The family suggests contributions in Shirley's memory to either: Esopus Fire Dept, PO Box 142, Esopus, N.Y., 12429, Town of Esopus Volunteer Ambulance Squad, PO Box 910, Port Ewen, N.Y. 12466, or a charity of choice
. Send the family an expression of condolence by visiting Shirley's Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/shirley-a-osterhoudt