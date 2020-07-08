Andrew Louis Garrison, 81, of Satsuma, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving wife, Sandra L. Garrison. The beloved son of Andrew K. and Mildred Garrison, was born on Friday, June 2, 1939 at Ellis Hospital, Schenectady, NY. Andy graduated from Colonie High School, Albany, NY. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1965 and earned an honorable discharge. He was employed as an HVAC Service Technician until retirement. Andy was united in holy matrimony to Sandi on Saturday, July 19, 1980. He was an avid bowler (with numerous perfect games), golfer, and loved NASCAR and the Miami Dolphins. He was preceded in eternal rest by his parents. He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife of 40 years, Sandra "Sandi" Garrison; children, Deborah (Bob) Amszynski, David (Lisa) Garrison, Darrin Garrison, Kent Chase, Michael Chase, and Kimberly Chase; sister, Doris Peters; 13 grandchildren, Kyle Garrison, Shawn & Cody Zink, Seth, Aiden & Taylor Garrison, Jacob, Aquilla, Savannah, Cheyanne, Kory, Caleb, and Madison Chase; niece, Pam Jordan; and a host of other relatives and dear friends. Private services will be held for immediate family. Garrison Online Condolences: www.flaggserenitychapel.com
