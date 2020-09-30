Arthur "Art" E. Pintavalle, 89, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. Born in Schenectady on January 28, 1931, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Carrie Pintavalle. He was married to the late Helen Pintavalle. Brother of the late Mike Pintavalle, and uncle of Mary Anne Palmatier of Greenfield CTR. Art graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1948. After graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1948 where he served honorably and faithfully. He served aboard the U.S.S. Toledo Heavy Cruiser that patrolled the Pacific was the head ship in the invasion of Inchon, South Korea. After he was discharged in 1952, Art was employed by the Union Star as an Apprentice Printer for 4 years before working as a Journeyman Printer. When the Union Star was sold in 1980, Art was employed by the Daily Gazette as a Printer for 24 years. He would retire in 1993. Art and Helen spent winters in Myrtle Beach with friends from all over the U.S. and Canada. They lived in Bigsbee Village for 20 years when Art was President of Board of Managers for 10 years. They were members of the First Presbyterian Church. They loved to ski in the winters before retirement. Art enjoyed golfing with his friends in Schenectady, and he was an avid NY Giants and Yankees fan. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a graveside service for Art on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Park View Cemetery in Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 209 Union Street, Schenectady, NY 12305. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com
