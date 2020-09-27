Arthur John Bogdanowicz, 70, Niskayuna, passed away peacefully with family by his side, at home, on September 22, 2020 after a short battle with brain cancer. He enjoyed all his favorites in his last weeks of life-family, camp, ice cream & donuts. Due to the pandemic we quarantined together for 3 months, enjoying the summer together. He was a lovable family man until the end. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Nancy Cozine Bogdanowicz; his daughters Jill (Jason) & Amy; grandkids Lucas, Emma, Hailey, Cole & Iyla; siblings Joe, Shirley, Judy & Steve, their spouses and many nieces and nephews. He was born October 14, 1949, the son of the late Joseph Z. and Esther C. Bogdanowicz of Burnt Hills, NY. Art graduated from Burnt Hills – Ballston Lake High School and from HVCC. He retired from USAirways working in operations. After his retirement from his work at the airport, he went on to drive a school bus for Niskayuna Schools. He will be remembered as a warm, loving, and caring husband, father, papa, brother, and friend. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Schenectady at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either: Bellinger Memorial Trust, (funds may be directed to either Cancer Research or Cancer Care) c/o Albany Medical Center, 43 New Scotland Avenue, MC119, Albany, NY 12208 or The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 South Manning Boulevard, Albany, NY 12208. For further information and to leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com
.