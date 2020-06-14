Benjamin Paul Zayac Sr., March 3, 1935-June 5, 2020 It is with great sorrow that the family of Benjamin Paul ZayacSr., of Jacksonville, FL, formerly of Schenectady, NY, announces his passing after a short illness on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the age of 85. He served in the US Navy from 1954-1958, and worked for the New York State Division of Parole for over thirty years, retiring in 1996 as Head of the Stenographer Department. His humor and kind spirit will be sorely missed by those who knew him best. Ben is preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Esther Zayac; his wife, Alice Zayac; and grandson, Matthew Zayac. He is survived by his brother James Joseph Zayac, of Colonie, New York; his three sons, Benjamin Jr. and his wife Tina of Murrells Inlet, SC, Christopher and his wife Susan of Kissimmee, FL, and Timothy and his wife Susan of Moncks Corner, SC; one daughter, Laura and her husband Mike Jewett of Jacksonville, FL; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and his adoring four-legged friend, Chloe. A Christian burial and internment for Ben and Alice will take place Tuesday, July 7, 9 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church at 2733 Albany Street, Schenectady, New York, 12304. The burial will take place after mass for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Schenectady SPCA.



