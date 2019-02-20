Services Visitation 10:00 AM St. Gabriel's Church 3040 Hamburg St View Map Memorial Mass 10:30 AM St. Gabriel's Church Resources More Obituaries for Jean DiMeo Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jean A. DiMeo

Jean A. DiMeo, age 101, died on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Ellis Residential and Rehabilitation Center in Schenectady, where she had resided since 2012. Jean was born on Nov. 25, 1917, the last of seven children of Carmine and Filomena Cuoco. She spent her early years in the beautiful Vischer Ave. home built by her father, and graduated from Nott Terrace High School in 1936. She went on to graduate from the Mildred Elley Business School in Albany, followed by employment as a secretary at General Electric. There she met Ralph J. DiMeo and they were married on May 13, 1945 during his 10 day leave from the Army. Upon his return from service that fall, Jean left GE to become a full-time wife, and then mother to Glenn and Marjorie. In 1964, Jean returned to work full-time at Union College Library, where she greatly enjoyed her work as a card cataloger until her retirement in 1979. Jean was a communicant of St. Gabriel's Catholic Church where she was a member of the St. Gabriel's Women's Club. Both she and Ralph were lifetime members of the Rotterdam Senior Citizen's Association, where Jean received the Senior Citizen Volunteer of the Year Award in 1990. Jean was predeceased by husband, Ralph in 2002, and by her sisters and their spouses, Ann (Earl) Corino, Jen (Tex) Brucemi, Josephine (Michael) Loudis, and Levia (Gordon) Ames, and by her brothers and their spouses, Michael (Mary) Cuoco, and Gerald (Helen) Cuoco. She is survived by her son, Glenn (Dianne) DiMeo of Schenectady; daughter, Marjorie DiMeo of Corning; grandson, Anthony (Amanda) DiMeo and great-grandson, Nicholas DiMeo of Rochester. Also surviving are brother-in law, Herman (Rita) DiMeo, and many nieces and nephews and their families. We wish to thank the Ellis staff for their compassionate care, and we also thank Mom's long-time special friend, Lottie Paige, for all her kindness and help through the years. As the last of her Cuoco family, and the only one to have reached the century milestone, Jean's passing is the end of an era for our family. Jean had a special gift for always being there to comfort and counsel loved ones with amazing insight, practical wisdom, deep compassion and motherly love for all her family. The world has been a better place for the 101 years she was here. The family will welcome guests Thursday morning, 10 o'clock at St. Gabriel's Church, 3040 Hamburg St., followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:30. Private burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Gabriel's Church or to Catholic Charities of Schenectady County. Published in The Daily Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019