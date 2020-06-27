Joyce Dreisenstock Rhubin, age 83 of Scotia, NY died on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Baptist Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Albany, Joyce was the daughter of the late Eva Hershenhorn and William Dreisenstock. She graduated Valedictorian from Rensselaer High School and was also a graduate of the NYS Teachers College. Joyce was an educator for many years, a shop proprietor and later worked for the NYS Dept. of Health. She was also a realtor. Joyce was an avid bridge and scrabble player. She was a member of many religious, charitable, fraternal, and political organizations. Joyce was a patient advocate with the American Cancer Society and a member of the Eastern Star. She was also a longtime member of Congregation Agudat Achim in Schenectady. She was married to Solomon Rhubin until his passing. Joyce is survived by her children, Leslie (Robert) Wilder, Robert and Lee Rhubin. Grandmother of Samantha Wilder, Julia Rhubin and Stacy Rhubin, Great grandmother of Hilary and Calvin Bareiss and Calvin Butts. Sister of Saul Cohen and Carol Brand. Joyce was also predeceased by a sister, Eileen Dreisenstock Cohen. She also leaves nieces and nephews. Services at the Agudat Achim Cemetery in Rotterdam, NY on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Those wishing to remember Joyce in a special way may make a memorial contribution to To Life ( tolife.org), Breast cancer support and education for New York's Capital Region, 410 Kenwood Avenue Delmar, NY 12054, Kitten Angels, 233 Houseman Street, Mayfield, NY 12117 or BHNRC Sunshine Fund, Baptist Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 297 Ballston Avenue, Scotia, NY 12302. Attention: Development Office. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 27, 2020.