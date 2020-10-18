Lana C. Hansen, 74, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born on October 9, 1946 in Gouverneur, NY, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Louella Goodrow Baxter. Lana was a 1964 graduate of Clifton Fine Central High School and went to continue her education at Syracuse University. She married the father to her children, Michael C. McCloskey on July 4, 1964. Lana was a dedicated insurance representative working for Parker Rockwood Insurance Agency in Liverpool, NY, from 1988-1999 and Eileen Zoghby State Farm Insurance from 1999-2020. She was an active member of the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Glenville and for the past six years was the President of Oak Ridge Gardens Homeowners Association in Glenville. Lana made many friends over the years at Oak Ridge Gardens where they started the dinner of the month club, trying a different cuisine every month. She also enjoyed scrapbooking, card-making and gardening. However, Lana's love for her family, friends and her dachshunds was evident to all who knew her. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Patrick J. McCloskey (Julia), Matthew B. McCloskey (Sandra) and Paul M. McCloskey (Jennifer). Her grandchildren, Romina M. McCloskey, Michael J. McCloskey, Shannon C. McCloskey, Megan C. McCloskey, Maya L. McCloskey, Emma Rose McCloskey, Sophie Grace McCloskey and Dylan Jay. Also surviving is Lana's sister, Lois Shene, her nieces, Tricia Shene, Christena Corbine and Carey Hill, along with many extended family members and friends. In addition to her parents, Lana was predeceased by her first husband, Michael C. McCloskey and their son, Colin B. McCloskey. The family would like to give special thanks to Jean Boss for all of her loving help. Calling hours for Lana will be held on Friday, October 23rd from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 26th at the Church of Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Road, Glenville. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 or the American Diabetes Association
, 5 Pine West Plaza Suite 505, Albany, NY 12205. Online condolences at glenvillefuneralhome.com
.