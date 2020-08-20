Omer "Ed" Cooper, 80, of Rotterdam, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020 following a brief illness. Born in Sharon, NY on December 2, 1939, Ed was the son of the late Stanley and Bessie (Shoemaker) Cooper. He was the devoted husband of 52 years to Mary Lou (Hogan) Cooper. Loving father of Peggy (Paul) August and Michael Cooper. Cherished grandfather of Jacob and Sam August, whom he adored. Brother of the late Fran, Teddy, Jim, Gert and Marion. Several nieces, nephews and many friends also survive. Ed was raised in Schenectady where he graduated from Nott Terrace High School. He enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1961 and received an honorable discharge for his service. For over 40 years, Ed worked as a crane operator for General Electric, where he retired. Ed was an avid Buffalo Bills fan, he enjoyed watching football and spending time at his camp on Sacandaga Lake. Ed also belonged to a bowling league and enjoyed bowling. Relatives and friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 22nd at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current NYS occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Prayers will be offered at Park View Cemetery, Schenectady, where military honors will take place. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
